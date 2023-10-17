The Mozambican police is reportedly firing real bullets in the air at the moment against peaceful demonstrators following the just ended disputed elections.

According to human rights organizations director and chairperson, Prof. Dr. Adriano Nuvunga the situation is not looking good.

“This is historic in Maputo: protesters face the military tank used by the Police. Viva o povo!

“Breaking news: in Maputo, Police is firing real bullets… in the air at the moment… against peaceful demonstrators,” he says.

This comes after the opposition party RENAMO called nationwide demonstrations to protest against the electoral fraud in last week’s elections.

Meanwhile, the protests have just spread across the country with running battles ensuing as the authorities try to contain the situation.

Zwnews