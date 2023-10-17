In a nasty twist of events, a man claiming to be the interim ZANU PF Secretary General has written to the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda purportedly recalling 70 Zanu PF lawmakers from parliament on the basis that they ceased to be members of the party.

Meanwhile, in other news, ZANU PF National Political Commissar, Mike Bimha has distanced his party from the recalling of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentarians, but would welcome a development that would see by-elections as resultant outcome.

“Our party did not cause the recalls so it is not part of our agenda however we will take the opportunity if it arises.

“We already have the numbers in Parliament anyway,” he said during a press briefing.

Apparently, ZANU PF has been accused of causing the recalls so that it allows the party to fight for a two thirds in parliament.

As if to confirm the notion, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda a ZANU PF senior official went on to recall the CCC MPs, despite a letter from Nelson Chamisa the party’s leader.

Zwnews