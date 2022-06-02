The Mozambican government has banned meat imports from Zimbabwe following an outbreak of foot and mouth livestock disease in Mbire district, Mashonaland Central province.

Meanwhile, the government of Zimbabwe recently imposed restrictions on cattle movement in the country following a disease outbreak.

Few weeks ago, the Veterinary Services Department in Zimbabwe ordered the destruction of 28 cattle belonging to a farmer in Insiza, Matabeleland South, to contain the spread of Theileriosis Disease.

According to the destruction and disposal order issued by the Director of Veterinary Field Services Dr Jairus Machakwa and dated 23 May 2022, the concerned farmer, Sabelo Moyo in contravention of the laws governing the movement of livestock, moved a total of 28 cattle from Lancaster Farm, which is under quarantine for Theileriosis, to Lubuze Diptank in Insiza.

“Information at my disposal indicates that Sabelo Moyo, moved twenty-eight (28) head of cattle from Lancaster Farm to Lubuze Diptank, Insiza,” said Machakwa in the order sent to the Matabeleland South Provincial Veterinary Officer.

“The cattle had no Veterinary Movement Permit. Sabelo Moyo contravened the provisions of Animal Health (Movement of cattle and pigs) Regulations, 1984. Lancaster Farm is under quarantine for Theileriosis, which is decimating the national herd. The illegal movement posed a risk of spread of specified animal disease against which a quarantine was placed by the veterinary authority.”

Theileriosis is a disease caused by a species of Theileria – a blood-borne parasite. It only affects cattle and is primarily transmitted by ticks.

