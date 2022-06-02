I left Polite Kambamura because anga ane Kadora and I couldn’t sacrifice my happiness for a small package….

Today I want to tell u all what happened to General Solomon Mujuru. @edmnangagwa the 83year old started killing people way back muchingomusekerera. That man was shot first and then set alight his farm house. Don’t believe all those lies they tell u in the media or those fake…stories. U all need to know that u are being led by a serial killer who doesn’t believe in democracy and not even electoral reforms will remove him from office. He plans to fight back using guns if he loses power and wants to create a dynasty in Zimbabwe.@CCCZimbabwe

should never hold any strategic meetings in Zimbabwe.

Why I left Polite Kambamura(Zim mines deputy minister)

Most of u have been asking me why I left Polite Kambamura, it was because anga ane Kadora and I couldn’t sacrifice my happiness for a small package anyway I didn’t just leave that relationship without some info. Today we are going to talk about Chrome mining and the corruption…that @edmnangagwa and sons are doing at the ministry of mines. We are going to talk about the contracts that some of these investors signed and the loopholes in them. How Polite was giving mining claims to the Chinese for 50k ane vanhu kudhara. July Moyo ndiye akamupinza futi pabasa and helped him rig the elections and he won in Sanyati. Mbavha dzega idzi.