The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested a NetOne employee who bought several top of the range vehicles after stealing at least $150 million from the mobile network operator in an elaborate airtime voucher scam. The NetOne voucher scam was orchestrated over two years.

Authorities have identified the NetOne employee as Daniel Kalira (39).

Full details:

“The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Daniel Kalira (39), a cashier at NetOne after he allegedly stole approximately ZWL$150 000 000,00 from the mobile network services provider in an airtime voucher scam orchestrated over a period spanning more than 3 years.

“Kalira used the money to buy several vehicles, including a Toyota GD6 twin cab, three Mercedes Benz sedans and two BMW sedans.

“All the vehicles were recovered by ZACC investigators.

It is alleged that from January 2020 to the 23rd of May 2022, Kalira stole airtime from NetOne by falsifying his sales of airtime on the stock issue vouchers which he dispatched to Netone sales agents.

“Investigations conducted by ZACC show that on the 25th of August 2021, the accused allegedly falsified issue voucher number 77064, where he indicated that he dispatched 17 400 airtime cards of $100z (sic).

“Instead, Kalira had allegedly dispatched 80 300 cards valued at $100 each, depriving Netone of $7 990 000,00.

“On the 26th of January 2022, Kalira allegedly falsified stock issue voucher number 77067 by indicating that he dispatched a total of 5917 cards of $100 each when he had dispatched 28416 cards depriving Netone of ZWL$2 250 000,00.

“An audit to ascertain the actual amount stolen from NetOne is still ongoing.

“Kalira appeared in court and was remanded to the 27th of June 2022 on ZWL$20 000 bail.“