News filtering through suggest that missing Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Moreblessing Ali could have been murdered.

CCC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere says a body has been found in well, but could not disclose the identity of the person.

“Our security team that is on the ground in Nyatsime is working with

police to retrieve a mutilated body that has been found in a well located at the Chisango homestead in Nyatsime.

“We will release identification information shortly,” she said in a statement accompanied by Ali’s photo.

Earlier on, CCC deputy chairperson Job Sikhala said:

“Dear Zimbabweans:

“The news we are receiving is depressing.

“Keep on line. Will update u as soon as the process is complete!!”

“Police phoned Moreblessing Ali’s son Silence Ali asking to meet up with him at Chibhanguza Shops in Nyatsime and then go to some unmentioned place,” Hon Job Sikhala told ZimLive.

However, renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says the body belongs to Ali who was allegedly abducted by suspected ZANU PF thugs.

“They killed Moreblessing Ali.

“Her body was found in a well in Nyatsime.

“And they wonder why Zimbabweans say they are worse than Ian Smith,” he says.

Zwnews