Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has received Champion Against Corruption award from fellow African parliamentarians.

“Am honoured to have been recognised by fellow legislators in the fight against corruption by receiving the Champion Against Corruption award.

Here receiving it from Kenya Apnac Chairperson Shakeel Shabir. Fighting corruption isn’t an easy fight!”

Meanwhile, Mliswa has blasted ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa for being a hypocrite by allegedly enjoying holiday in a Western country while on the ground blasts the same government.

“They pretend to hate the Western world but they are itching to go there.

“Man goes to US and returns to tell you, who has never been there, that you should hate that country, it’s a saboteur! What is that!”

He says Mutsvangwa should not holiday in the enemy’s territory:

“Sanctions brigade what is the ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa doing, holidaying in the land of the enemy?

“When we say some of these guys are not sincere about what they say you label us enemies.”

Zwnews