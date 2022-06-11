Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information has saluted President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for showing what he calls touching humility by declining a chair at a Masowe Shrine and chose to sit on the ground instead.

“His Excellency the President was offered a lovely chair to sit in.

“He humbly declined and for nearly 2 hours sat on the floor with the rest of the pew. Such touching humility. Let’s play spot the President. He is our leader but he is one of us,” he says.

Mangwana says Mnangagwa went further to remove his shoes just like any other church members.

The President attended the African Apostolic Church led by Mutumwa Paul Mwazha in Chirumhanzu.

