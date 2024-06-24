Image- Newshawks

Lawyers representing local businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe have presented their clients to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

This is after they were invited by the anti graft body to assist with investigations into an elections corruption scandal currently rocking the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The lawyers say Chimombe and Mpofu are willing to assist ZACC with the probe and will be called whenever they are wanted for interviews, while they remain within Zimbabwe’s jurisdiction.

ZACC chair Michael Reza recently said they have now gathered strong evidence and will get to the bottom of the issue without fear or favour, warning there will be no scared cows in the process.

Also invited by ZACC is controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo.

