United Kingdom based lawyer and political analyst Brighton Mutebuka says Zimbabweans are to blame for the current situation in the country saying they are tolerating nonsense by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

“What’s happening in Zimbabwe should not be blamed on ED.

“It’s on Zimbabweans who tolerate that nonsense,” he says.

He adds that ED is simply taking advantage of the situation & living his best life!

“The more he gets away with it, the more he feels emboldened & thus motivated to go for more,” says.

