A Kenyan police officer lost both forearms while trying to throw a teargas canister at peaceful protesters in Nairobi, Kenya.

Protesters want the government to abandon its finance bill, saying it will choke the economy and raise the cost of living for Kenyans who are already struggling to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has bowed down to pressure and promised to engage the youths to address their concerns.

“The courage and unity that our youth have exhibited in the management of our country’s affairs is encouraging.

“We will engage them to discuss their concerns and build a better Kenya for everyone,” he said.

Zwnews