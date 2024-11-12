Opposition politician and former Zengeza Member of Parliament Job Sikhala says the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit to be held in Harare is a mere talkshow.

He says the summit will not be able to make any resolution on Mozambique because the country’s Constitutional Council hasn’t announced its verdict on the election outcome.

His comments comes after President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who SADC chairperson congratulated FRELIMO before the results were officially declared.

“The extraordinary @SADC_News Summit to be convened in Harare in a few days time is a lobbying gala by the party, which congratulated the false winner in the election held in Mozambique before the official announcement of the results.

“The crisis in Mozambique is man made and the only solution to the crisis is to allow the will of the people of Mozambique to prevail.

“The Extraordinary @SADC_News Summit will just be a talkshow as the Mozambiquean Constitutional Council hasn’t announced its verdict on the election outcome.

“It has asked for some extra 20 days to meticulously look at the election results which will expire early next month.

“The Extraordinary @SADC_News Summit can not pass resolutions that will try to subvert the decision of the Mozambique Constitutional Council. It won’t work!!!,” says Sikhala.

Meanwhile, Mozambique is currently on fire with post election protests ensuing.

Opposition parties are alleging electoral irregularities accusing ZANU PF of masterminding alleged vote rigging in favor of fellow ruling party FRELIMO.

Zwnews