The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested former Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province, Reuben Marumahoko on allegations of fraud.

Marumahoko is alleged to have applied for inputs under the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) commercial farmers’ joint venture programme claiming to have the capacity to plant 200 hectares of maize crop on irrigated land.

As a result of the misrepresentation, the former minister was given 2.5 metric tonnes of maize seed, 1300 bags of Compound D fertiliser and chemicals.

After receiving the inputs, he allegedly planted 46 Hectares of maize crop instead of 200 and disposed the remaining inputs, resulting in ARDA suffering prejudice of USD 37 950.00.

Marumahoko is husband to Andy Maririmba, who is on remand for a similar offence, following her arrest and court appearance on 9 November 2024.

The former minister is set to appear at Chinhoyi Magistrate Court 12 November 2024.

Zim Economic Review