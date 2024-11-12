For long Zimbabweans whose nation can’t produce enough power have been wondering why they are able to get electricity only after 9pm.

The power utility Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has been employing loadshedding as electricity generation dwindle.

The citizens are only getting power after 9pm, leaving many wondering if this is by design.

However, the Children of War Veterans Association (COZVWA) says its intelligence unit, has discovered the secret.

“According to COZWVA Intel Unit (CIU) Zim import electricity from Moza, yet Mozambique is only capable of exporting it after 9 pm, when its industrial demand scales down.

“A reason why we receive electricity after 9pm. The civil unrest in Mozambique is likely worsening our situation,” says COZVWA.

Zimbabwe has for long been unable to produce enough electricity due to a number of factors including low water levels at Kariba Dam and antiquated power generation equipment.

