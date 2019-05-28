HARARE: Fuel prices go up

The price of fuel in some parts of the capital has gone up to $7.97 for petrol and $7.80 for diesel. Pictures from different garages circulating on social media confirm that prices have indeed gone up.

Some drivers from Harare said other garages have stopped selling fuel as they are waiting for their head offices to give them the new price.

However the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority(ZERA) has said there is no official review of fuel price yet.

ZERA will be issuing a detailed statement soon.