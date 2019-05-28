CIOs search for guns at activists’ homes

State security agencies including the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation(CIO) are taking arrested human rights activist Gamuchirai Mukura from Harare to Masvingo for a search at his home and his organisation’s offices for guns.

Mukura was arrested on Monday last week, May 20, upon touching down at Robert Mugabe International Airport from an overseas workshop.

He was arrested alongside other activists Tatenda Mombeyarara, George Makoni and Nyasha Frank Mpahlo.

Three women were later seized at Harare Airport for similar charges.

They have been languishing in custody ever since, after being charged with subverting a constitutionally-elected government, a treasonous offense.

Their lawyer, Jeremiah Bhamu of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed that Mukura was being transported to Masvingo for a search of the properties.

“They suspect that our clients possess subversive material including guns so they have already left Harare Central Prison for Masvingo. I understand the others will also be taken to their various places in Harare for similar searches,” said Bhamu.