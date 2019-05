SOUTH AFRICA: 10 people have perished following a 12-car horror crash that took place on the N3 South near the Barry Marais off-ramp outside of Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni.

Twelve vehicles including six trucks, two minibuses, three light motor vehicles, and a pickup truck were all involved in the deadly crash.

9 people were declared dead on site, one of the victims was burnt beyond recognition and 21 others were taken to hospitals nearby.

agencies