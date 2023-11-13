Warriors coach Baltemar Brito has named his final 23-man squad for the two World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria on 15 and 19 November respectively.

The Warriors have set up camp in Rwanda where both matches will be played.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) recently banned Zimbabwe’s stadia including the National Sports Stadium (NSS), leaving the Warriors without a home ground for their matches.

Zimbabwe is part of Group C in the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers, alongside Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Rwanda, and Lesotho.

The Warriors will commence their campaign in Rwanda on November 13.

Just a week later, they will host Nigeria in a home game that will be played in Kigali, Rwanda.

Zwnews