Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi says there is need for the United Nations (UN) to reform if it would be able to tackle conflicts.

He says the failure of Diplomacy itself inside the UN, its systems and that unless the Reform Agenda is taken more seriously and urgently, the UN will not be able to mediate, intervene or stop conflicts.

He made these sentiments recently during a presentation in Berlin, Germany.

Mzembi wrote:

My Presentation here in Berlin was on the unforgivable iniquity in the 21st Century of continuing to export unprocessed Raw Materials to the World by Africa and the attendant exporting of jobs and greater latent value which our people follow at great cost to their lives across the Mediterranean and other barriers to entry.

That we should be exporting Lithium Batteries instead of ore, keep our Gold at home instead of keeping SKRs of our own resources which are leveraged at greater value at our expense overseas.

That where our resources are concerned we should not only think outside the box but throw the box away!

We need new generational champions of Value Addition & Beneficiation & keep the jobs at home!

On Cultural Diplomacy my closing remarks was on the failure of Diplomacy itself inside the UN and its systems and that unless the Reform Agenda at the UN is taken more seriously and urgently, the UN will not be able to mediate, intervene or stop conflicts.