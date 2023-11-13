Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa is now more popular than everything in the country.

“Chamisa is now popular more than Econet, Netone, Ecocash, Mukuru, ZEC and kambucha, even mutoriro or mbanje in not popular than this guy, everyday everywhere they talk about him, in government offices, X, Facebook, YouTube, misangano, mumabhazi, mudzimba yangova Chamisa,” he says.

He adds that if one fails to control their emotions and jealous, they risk making enemies popular than them.

“It’s easy to make your enemy more popular than yourself, if you don’t control your emotions and jealous, stop talking about your enemies thinking you are destroying them, unenge uchitovapa mbiri yavasina, kukava dacha kuriyambutsa pabateyi, Zanu yapa Chamisa mbiri yaasina,” he says.

