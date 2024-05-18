Police in Mwenezi intercepted a cross border bus at the 143 kilometre peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road and arrested a passenger, Janet Mutarisi (39) for unlawful possession of 42 kilogrammes of dagga.

The dagga was found in two boxes which were stashed underneath the tent of the bus trailer.

The incident took place on 16 May 2024.

In other news, police in Fort Rixon are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Douglas Moyo (37) was found dead with wounds on the head and left hand in a bush at Populars Farm, Shangani area on 17/05/24.

The police is inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

