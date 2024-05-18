The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) workers have declared incapacitation, Zimbabwe Revenue and Allied Workers Trade Union (ZIMRATU) has said.

The workers believe that their incapacitation is artificially induced by parties to the collective bargaining processes.

Wokers are said to be suffering and failing to pay for their children’s school fees and ZIMRA CG and Board is accused of being reluctant to pay the 2nd Half CBN Arbitral Award to poor workers.

The workers’ body wrote to the ZIMRA board chairperson:

“Dear @Zimra_11 Board Chair, Mr Anthony Mandiwanza. We wrote to you requesting to meet you to resolve genuine Workers Issues, & you have not responded. We expect you to understand that we are Social partners & we must touch base for the good of the Subsector.”

Zwnews