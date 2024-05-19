I was so honoured today with a rare opportunity of being warmly hosted by our ICONIC President at his state of the art PRECABE FARM in Sherwood , Kwekwe where I was extremely impressed with his agricultural enterprise on the 405 Hectare Farm. It was truly an HONOUR to witness the HARDWORK that the President has put in demonstrating the capacity that we, as ZIMBABWEANS have, in returning our beloved nation to its status as the BREAD BASKET of AFRICA. True to his incessant calls on PRODUCTION and VALUE ADDITION the extensive maize and wheat farming by our President is truly MAGNIFICENT and left me in awe. Such unique character of leadership is exemplary and must be EMULATED by all, especially us the youth who are the future…