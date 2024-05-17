President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is next week expected to launch the rebranded National Youth Service.

He is also to preside over the Youth Empowerment Forum in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, Mashonaland East.

According to government, the national youths service is aimed at raising patriotic young people who love their country.

However, over the years, the ruling party ZANU PF has allegedly been using programme graduates in rein of terror by tormenting perceived opposition party members.

This saw the graduates earning themselves the name ‘Green Bombers.’

Meanwhile, the President is in Bulawayo to officially open the new Bakers Inn plant.

