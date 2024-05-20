Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred on 17/05/24 at a house along 709 Close, The Grange.

Five unknown suspects attacked a family before ransacking the house and stealing US$ 9 500. 00 cash and three cellphones.

Anyone with information has been invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile, the police is on record urging members of the public not to keep large sums of money in homes.

However, Zimbabweans have lost confidence in local banks, which they say erode their savings.

Bank charges are said to be exorbitant, eroding the culture of saving.

In some instances, depositors fail to withdraw their money when they need it.

