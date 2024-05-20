Trading at the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) which is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25), began the week on a mixed tone.

ZSE’s core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services.

Dating back to 1894, the ZSE has evolved to be one of the longest established capital raising platforms in Africa.

Meanwhile, below is how stocks exchanged hands on Monday 20 May 2024.

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE (ZiG cents) CHANGE

WILD.zw 3.0000 +14.23%▲

HIPO.zw 400.0000 +13.01%▲

NPKZ.zw 44.2013 +10.46%▲

ECO.zw 134.6916 +6.79%▲

FML.zw 195.0000 +5.41%▲

TOP LOSERS

SYMBOL

VALUE (ZiG Cents) CHANGE

SACL.zw 0.7110 -13.53%▼

OKZ.zw 44.0886 -11.78%▼

EHZL.zw 20.3907 -3.43%▼

MASH.zw 1.0609 -0.06%▼

DLTA.zw 710.7670 -0.03%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 95.56 +0.96%▲

Top 10 94.26 +1.62%▲

Top 15 94.62 +1.11%▲

Small Cap 100.00 0.00%

Medium Cap 98.10 +0.48%∆

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS

SECURITY PRICE (ZiG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZiG)

CSAG.zw 0.6500 0.00% 244,366

DMCS.zw 2.0000 0.00% 3,321,743

MIZ.zw 1.0000 0.00% 4,944,174

MCMS.zw 38.0000 0.00% 52,196,778

OMTT.zw 11.0000 0.00% 17,978,250

ZSE SECTOR INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

ZSE Financials Index 98.43 +0.93%▲

ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 115.87 0.00%

ZSE Consumers Staples Index 99.51 +0.21%▲

ZSE Industrials Index(New) 100.91 +2.00%▲

ZSE ICT 72.35 +4.11%▲

ZSE Materials 91.03 +1.72%▲

ZSE Real Estate 114.64 -0.01%▼

Modified Consumer Staples 100.83 +0.28%▲

ZSE Agriculture 92.78 +2.43%▲

ZSE ETF 108.27 0.00%

ZNSMI Index 89.55 +0.61%▲

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

SECURITY PRICE (ZiG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZiG)

REV.zw 21.5000 0.00% 77,348,511.24

TIG.zw 63.0000 0.00% 505,323,397.22

MARKET ACTIVITY 17 MAY 2024

Trades:

155

Turnover (ZiG)

711,300.00

Market Cap (ZiG)

27,413,370,622.48

Foreign Buys (ZiG)

427.35

Foreign Sells (ZiG)

50.00