President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is this morning attending a virtual Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Summit.

The summit is for the launch the regional bloc’s humanitarian appeal.

The launch follows poor harvests across SADC, caused by low rainfall due to the El Niño phenomenon.

Mnangagwa recently declared a national disaster to tackle the prolonged drought crisis.

Mnangagwa said the country needs $2 billion (£1.6bn) to tackle hunger caused by low rainfall which has wiped out about half of the maize crop.

The grain shortage has pushed up food prices and an estimated 2.7 million people will face hunger.

Neighbouring Zambia and Malawi have also recently declared states of disasters due to drought.

