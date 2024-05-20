TEHRAN – In a tragic helicopter crash, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, alongside other officials, lost their lives en route to the provincial capital city of Tabriz.

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made a “tough landing” on Sunday during a visit to the country’s northwest, the national TV reported.

The incident occurred as a result of dense fog in the region, which is making conditions difficult for rescue teams, the TV said.

The helicopter crashed close to a copper mine called Sungun. It’s located in between Jolfa and Varzaqan in the East Azerbaijan province of Iran and it’s roughly between 70km (43 miles) to 100km (62 miles) away from the city of Tabriz, one of the largest cities in Iran and also the city that the president of Iran and foreign minister were headed toward.

Since Sunday afternoon, 40 separate rescue teams have been dispatched to the forested and mountainous area.

Harsh weather has made the region accessible only by ground teams, as aerial approaches are unfeasible.

The mountainous terrain and natural obstacles rendered communication with the president’s entourage nearly impossible.

An Iranian television reporter said that as it got darker and colder, the crews approaching the site were avoiding travel by car, due to the roads in the area not being paved, and rain making the ground muddy

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, governor of East Azarbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, and Friday prayer leader of Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem were also aboard the copter.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, expressed concern about the missing helicopter in a meeting with families of IRGC personnel.

“We hope that God returns the honorable president and his companions to the arms of the nation.”

“All must pray for the health of this group of civil servants. The Iranian nation must not be concerned or worried, there will be no disruption in the work of the country,” the Leader said.

Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, issued an order on Sunday afternoon for all the equipment and capacity of the army, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and law enforcement forces to be used to find the helicopter.

People in various cities of Iran gathered to pray for President Raisi and his companions.

Raisi was traveling in East Azarbaijan Province. The incident happened near Jolfa, a city on the border with the Republic of Azerbaijan, some 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of Tehran.

Raisi had been in East Azarbaijan early Sunday to inaugurate a dam with Ilham Aliyev, the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the TV, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has said the helicopter was forced to make a tough emergency landing due to the bad weather condition.

National Security Council did not hold emergency meeting on Raisi

An informed source reported that the Supreme National Security Council has not held a meeting regarding the accident involving the helicopter carrying the President of Iran and his companions.

The source added that the rumors circulating on social media about the council holding an emergency meeting were incorrect.

Nations express support for Iran

In a show of regional solidarity, other countries including Turkey, Italy, and Qatar have expressed their support for Iran following the recent helicopter accident involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Both countries promptly extended their well-wishes and readiness to assist in any necessary capacity.

Earlier on Sunday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and described their parting as a “friendly farewell.”

Aliyev emphasized Azerbaijan’s readiness to assist, stating, “As a neighboring, friendly, and brotherly nation, Azerbaijan is prepared to provide any necessary support.”

The Iraqi government also instructed the country’s Interior Ministry, the Red Crescent and other relevant bodies to offer help to its neighbor Iran and assist in the search for President Raisi’s missing helicopter.

The head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council also noted that their country stand with the people of Iran and their leadership in this difficult situation.

Additionally, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Russia is prepared to offer assistance in locating the Iranian president’s helicopter that was involved in the incident.

Tehran Times