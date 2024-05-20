The ZANU PF Information Department has distanced itself from the below posted fake letter created and spread by miscreants.

Posting on his X handle ZANU-PF Director for Information and Publicity Farai Marapira said, as usual, these fallacious and malicious attempts to disinform the public have no effect because the public knows that if a purpoted letter does not appear on the Information Directors timeline, then it is fake.

“Despite these measures that are uncircumventable, uncreative individuals continue to try to deceive the public in a clearly disingenuous manner.

“It should be disregarded with the contempt it deserves, as should all alleged party letters that do not appear on this timeline. The nation is duly advised,” he said.

Zwnews