A Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) based in Karoi h@nged himself yesterday. Reports suggest that the officer took a loan of around US$2,500 from his workplace to fund the education of his wife and her younger sister. The officer was now struggling to repay the loan, with most of his salary being used for this purpose. After both women graduated, his wife informed him that he was no longer on her level and revealed that she was seeing someone else.