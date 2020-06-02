Drama continues to surround the dramatic episodes of the post-Morgan Tsvangirai epoch amid sensational revelations that MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe is being escorted to party headquarters currently occupied by Nelson Chamisa and his beleaguered opposition MDC Alliance.

Unconfirmed reports from the capital say Khupe is being escorted by a ‘coterie of armed forces’ on her triumphant way to the iconic Harvest House, now MRT House.

While some officials from the Chamisa camp denied the reports, MDC Alliance Youth Assembly spokesperson Womberaishe Nhende could neither deny nor confirm the reports when contacted by Zwnews.

“I really do not know if anything like that has been happening elsewhere in the capital but I’m currently at Harare Central police station where our youth leader was arrested in connection with the recent demonstration in Warren Park,” Nhende said.

Recently appointed party publicist Fadzai Mahere could not be immediately reached for comment.

More details to follow…

Zwnews