Millers in Zimbabwe are facing significant challenges in their quest to reach the ambitious target of producing 600 000 tonnes of sugar per year.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce, Sugar Cane Farming Node vice-chairperson Daniel Tsingo said despite efforts to upgrade the industry, issues with seed quality, availability and varietal selection continued to hinder progress in the sector.

He said lack of access to high-yielding seed varieties and the recycling of old varieties had resulted in low sugar production and reduced earnings for farmers.

“We need to develop our own seed production capabilities to ensure a steady supply of high-quality seeds.

“This will enable us to increase yields and improve sugar quality, ultimately leading to higher earnings for farmers,” he said.

“Currently, the country relies on importing seed, selecting what is suitable for local conditions, rather than developing its own seed production.”

Tsingo said efforts were underway to establish seed production facilities at Hippo Valley, Mkwasine and Triangle, with support from the Lands and Agriculture ministry.

To reach the 600 000 tonne target, Tsingo said there was need for new seed varieties that produce high yields.

“If farmers do not get new varieties, they end up recycling the old, which is not productive and encouraged in the industry. There is need for sources of clean and certified seed,” he said.

Tsingo also said there was need for long-term funding to support capital expenditure in the industry.

“The business requires capital expenditure to fund itself and ensure continuity. Unfortunately, in our current environment, there is no long-term funding for capital expenditure,” he said.

Other areas for improvement, such as expanding the refinery and exploring carbon dioxide projects, have been hindered by lack of long-term funding, Tsingo said.

Newsday