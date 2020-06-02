It appears Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) arrested Advocate Thabani Mpofu inorder to investigate, instead of investigating first and then arresting. ZRP members had had indicated that Advocate Mpofu would appear in [email protected] am on Tuesday but up to now ZRP members have become elusive. They could not be located at their offices and are not answering phone calls from Advocate Mpofu’s lawyers. As a matter of procedure, Advocate Mpofu can only appear in court once ZRP members have provided the necessary paperwork to prosecutors and the clerk of court. At all times, lawyers should be aware of these developments.