The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 103 kilometre peg along Masvingo–Mbalabala Road on 25/07/24 at around 0700 hours.

Two pedestrians were killed while two others were injured when a Nissan NP200 vehicle with no passengers on board veered off the road and hit the victims who were walking along a footpath about 70 metres away from the road.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured victims and the driver are admitted at the same hospital.

In other news, police in Lusulu are investigating a case of murder which occurred 24/07/24 at Siamputeni 9 Village, Mandimoni. Zenzo Ncube (39) struck to death his wife, Zenzele Sibanda (34) with a hammer on the head after a domestic dispute.

The suspect went on to commit suicide by drinking poison.

Zwnews