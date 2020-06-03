Despite openly defying their embattled ‘leader’ by trickling back to Parliament yesterday, 15 opposition legislators with the beleaguered MDC Alliance argue that they are still loyal to their embattled leader Chamisa.

The MPs who were on the receiving end of their heckling Zanu PF counterparts who labelled them members of Thokozani Khupe’s ‘recognised’ MDC-T, contend that they did not defect and have not sold out on Chamisa.

Previously, the MPs have been boycotting parliament following the recalling of four MDC Alliance legislators at the behest of reinstated MDC Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora of the Khupe camp.

Quite suspiciously, the MPs now claim that the boycott was temporary and was lifted after they resolved to lift it and serve the electorate.

Hatfield legislator Tapiwa Mashakada, who was amongst the predominantly proportional representation MPs who booked in at a local hotel yesterday, said they are not in defiance of any party directive.

“We met as MDC Alliance and made a resolution that we were elected by the people and, therefore, must come back to occupy our democratic space because our boycott was temporary after the recall of our four MPs Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Tabitha Khumalo (leader of the opposition in the National Assembly), Prosper Mutseyami (chief whip in National Assembly), and chief whip in Senate Lillian Timveous,” he told journalists.

Mashakada’s claims were, however, blasted by Jameson Timba who is secretary for presidential affairs in the MDC Alliance.

According to Timba, the resolution on disengagement from parliament still stands and the next course of action will be decided today by the national council, the MDC Alliance’s highest decision making body outside congress.

“Remember, we said we will consult the people on the way forward and the national council is meeting tomorrow (today) to decide on that,” Timba said.

Chamisa’s political establishment is smarting from a humiliating High Court verdict which debased it to a grouping of like-minded political personalities who coalesced for purposes of participating in the 2018 elections controversially won by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his long-ruling Zanu PF.

Private Media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews