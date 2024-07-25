HARARE: This morning, social media users shared images of a road accident at the notorious Mabvuku Turnoff. The Zimbabwe Republic Police have not yet released official details regarding the incident.

In a dramatic scene, a smaller Mercedes-Benz sedan ended up on the roof of a large Toyota Hilux GD6 truck, crushing the GD6’s cab and severely impacting the driver’s area. Additionally, an Isuzu truck sustained significant damage, with its driver’s side smashed and windshield shattered.

The accident drew the attention of many motorists during the morning rush, leading them to stop, witness, and capture the chilling aftermath. Some shared their observations from the scene, while others expressed their alarm and concern over the recurring accidents at this hazardous spot.

[Image: Ngoni/X & @NicksonMpofu/X]