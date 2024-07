Logic Nyathi of Mlonyeni village under Chief Mabhikwa in Lupane was brought before Lupane Magistrate Courts on murder charges, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has said.

In a press statement, NPA said the suspect killed his grandmother after borrowing an axe on pretext of wanting to cut logs.

The accused went on to hide the axe in the bush after committing the offence.

Zwnews