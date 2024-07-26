A BISHOP based in Harare has been taken to court by his wife who is accusing him of neglecting his family after impregnating another woman in his church.

Beverly Dzimba told Harare Civil Court Magistrate Joana Mukwesha that her husband Noel Dzimba is depriving his family.

Beverly was seeking an order to compel Noel to provide for his family financially.

“He is a Bishop, but he does not practice what he preaches to his congregation,” she said.

“He impregnated another woman behind my back and I found out all of this last month.

“He does not take care of the family, but supports other women in the church.”

In his defence, Noel denied the accusations and said Beverly mistreats him.

He said Beverly had been neglecting him since he got involved in an accident that led to a disability.

“I paid all her tuition fees for a nursing course before I got injured,” he said.

“When she started working, she started coming home late. She is very disrespectful and does not take care of me as her husband.”

Mukwesha ordered Noel to care for his family, while Beverly was told to live peacefully with him.

The Sunday Mail