Zimbabwean historian and scholar Professor Miles Tendi has a new book coming out soon, the book examines the 2017 Zimbabwean military coup, the diplomats involved, and the role of gender.

The new book is titled, The Overthrow of Robert Mugabe, Gender Coups and Diplomats, chronicles President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s rise following the coup.

Professor Tendi, a lecturer at the prestigious University of Oxford, is known for his articulative expertise in African politics and his work on civil-military relations, intelligence, and gender.

Reacting to the news of the forthcoming book, veteran investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said he was sure that his latest book will provide invaluable new insights into the complex political landscape of Zimbabwe and beyond.

His previous book called, The Army and Politics in Zimbabwe: Mujuru, the Liberation Fighter and Kingmaker, is used in universities by students studying African history.

Commenting on the forthcoming book, United Kingdom based Zimbabwean lawyer Brighton Mutebuka says:

“This brother friend is one of the finest historians of our generation. I know he is very uncomfortable about being venerated – yet he leaves me with no choice.

“His body of work is a must read. Well researched, incisive, articulate & authoritative … can’t wait to grab a copy.

His book would be the second on the subject after Two Weeks in November by another renowned author Douglas Rogers.

Blessing Miles Tendi is a Zimbabwean writer and university lecturer.

Since 2011 Tendi has taught African Politics in the University of Oxford’s Department of International Development.

Prior to joining the Department of International Development, Tendi worked as a risk consultant for Control Risks (London). Tendi is a contributor to the Guardian newspaper (UK) and has provided political commentary for the BBC, CNN, Sky News, Al Jazeera, Press TV, NPR Radio, amongst others.

