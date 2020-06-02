If the past two weeks have not been hectic (or chaotic and turbulent, perhaps) for Nelson Chamisa and his beleaguered opposition MDC Alliance, I beg dear reader to pricelessly avail the diction which aptly captures the predicament which faced the popular quadragenarian who controversially lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2018 harmonised elections, is facing today.

For how on Planet Earth do you explain this: right on the same afternoon when his longtime friend and legal practitioner Thabani Mpofu is set to appear in court over charges he outrageously claimed under oath the existence of a ‘ghost character’ by the name Simbarashe, Chamisa’s youth leader, Obey Sithole, is currently at Harare Central Police Station in the company of his lawyers, AGAIN!!

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly spokesperson, Womberaiishe Nhende made the announcement on social media this afternoon.

He said Sithole was accompanied by his lawyers lawyers Obey Shava and Jeremiah Bamu .

The MDC is smarting from a humiliating High Court verdict which literally debased ‘the party’ to a group of like-minded political personalities who only coalesced for purposes of participating in the last elections.

The Justice Tawanda Chitapi verdict theoretically gave Thokozani Khupe, leader of a rival camp, powers to recall legislators aligned to the 42-year-old Chamisa.

More details to follow…

Zwnews