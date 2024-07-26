Image- InfoZimZw

Today President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will officially open the first United Nations Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Africa at Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls.

Upon his arrival, President Mnangagwa and the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa toured Exhibitions of Indigenous foods by different countries which include Angola, Ghana, Botswana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Uganda.

Zimbabwe was chosen to host the conference in recognition of the work being done by the First Lady Amai Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa who has been promoting the concept of gastronomy tourism from the grassroots.

This came in the wake of an exceptional exhibition of the country’s culture and

cuisine by a Zimbabwean delegation at a similar forum held in Spain in October 2023.

Zwnews