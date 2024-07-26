A man who is said to be working in Botswana is trending on social media for resembling President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Commenting after posting the image renowned Zambian political activist, Joseph Kalimbwe:

“We have such a wonderful God, when he creates us – he ensures he makes another person just like us on one part of the world.

“Everywhere in the world, twaba babili babili.”

Apparently, Kalimbwe’s post invited a number of comments with others jockingly telling President Mnangagwa to come get his son.

Others said the services of prominent DNA expert Tinashe Mugabe could be needed.

Below are some of the comments:

@ChimhamhaZw: Come and get your son this side @edmnangagwa

Chieftainship @Ba_Naem25: Son of our President.

brighton @brightd85: I heard he had issues with his zip, this one might be his son.

@LesibaNgwato: Mdhara used to frequent Botswana in the 70s while fighting the Smith Regime.

@joseph_kalimbwe: “This man apparently lives and works in Francis Town Botswana. Such a sparking resemblance.”

@EphraimChinga: No one can convince me that this isn’t ED.

@Dzvivaidema: Tinashe Mugabe mhanya pano.

Brian Kanda @Brian46492308: Tinashe Mugabe were are you.