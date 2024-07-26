Image- zbc

The government has expressed commitment to fostering heritage-based broadcasting in the face of social media imperialism.

Apparently, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) and Great Zimbabwe University which has been cited as key towards the objective.

The deal is on content creation and media research.

Heritage based broadcasting will see the country’s history being incorporated in its programming aimed at promoting patriotism.

