Zimbabwe continues to witness a surge in the number of nationals who have contracted the novel coronavirus (Covid19), quite markedly in the past week, after health authorities on Wednesday announced that confirmed positive cases have now spiralled to 222.

All the 16 new cases are returnees from neighbouring South Africa and according in the latest Covid19 update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC), said the patients have since been isolated.

Since the start of the national lockdown on March 30, Zimbabwe has recorded four Covid19 deaths and nine recoveries.

Zwnews