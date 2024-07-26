Image- InfoZimZw

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is injecting US$50 million into the interbank forex market, the Central Bank’s Governor John Mushayavanhu has said.

In a statement, Mushayavanhu said the apex bank believes this will meet demand from banks, who have recently struggled to satisfy forex needs.

He said reserves are currently 4 times cover of reserve money (cash in circulation, Bank deposits).

Meanwhile, in US dollar, annual inflation was 3.6% in July, from 3.8% in June, according to Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat).

The weighted monthly inflation rate, measuring both ZiG and USD, was -0.1% in July, from -0.2% in June.

