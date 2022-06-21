Health workers at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals striking for better salaries on the second day of their industrial action.

The unions claim Health Minister Constantino Chiweng has refused to meet them more than 13 months after he assumed office.

Doctors, nurses and radiographers marching with placards displaying some of their grievances at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Health workers have declared an indefinite strike demanding improved pay and better working conditions.

Meanwhile, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) is also not happy:

“We demand that the employer remunerates all students on work related learning and teaching practice in the public sector for they too deserve labour justice.

“Teachers have vowed to stand firm for the restoration of USD salaries as per pre-October 2018.

“We urge the employer to do away with scare tactics of intimidating teachers. ARTUZ is calling for all citizens to continue rallying behind the teachers in their quest.”

This week ARTUZ declared a week of job action its major demand is the restoration of the dignity of the civil servant through fair and sustainable remuneration as it is their constitutional right, so they say.

Zimlive/ Zwnews