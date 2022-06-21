The construction of another state-of-the-art National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm) warehouse in Mutare has begun following the completion of a similar project in Harare.

Govt through the Ministry of Health has secured US$6m funding from the Global Fund through the UNDP for the construction of a 2 500 m2 warehouse in Mutare.

The NatPharm Board has also made strides to secure land in Bindura, Mash Central Province, and is planning to do the same in all the provinces where NatPharm does not have warehouses in line with the devolution initiative.

The move to construct warehouses is meant to minimise the outsourcing of storage facilities by the pharmaceutical company.

State media