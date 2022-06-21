Zimdancehall fans from the small Midlands town of Redcliff are in for a treat next weekend when venerated artist, Killer T comes to Las Vegas Private Longue for the birthday bash of local businessman and music promoter, Madron Matiza, better known in entertainment circles as Boss Of the Blacks (B.o.B) International.

DJ Dax of Dax World Entertainment is expected to wow revellers and show-goers on the decks.

While confirming the development to this publication, DJ Dax said:

“All is now in place for the big day and we are expecting a bumper crowd that is excpected to attend and say Happy 35th to B.o.B. Killer T is a respected entertainer and he has a huge following from this part of the country. We hope music lovers and fans from Redcliff, Kwekwe and other surrounding environs will enjoy the show”.

A number of local artists from Redcliff are expected to share the stage with the Ngoma Ndaimba singer.

Boss Madro, as B.o.B is otherwise known, is synonymous with helping many up-and-coming artists from Kwekwe, Redcliff, Gokwe and various other parts of the Midlands Province.