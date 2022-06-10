Citizens Coalition for Change CCC vice president Tendai Biti and Secretary General Charlton Hwende were yesterday ordered out of Parliament after a heated debate over the Pomona deal which is tainted by corruption.

The two MPs brought the matter to Parliament asking why the central government is meddling in council operations.

Meanwhile, Hwende has called for a day of Protest every week against corruption & theft of public resources.

He says: “Let’s not be afraid the regime killed innocent people who were protesting in 2018 let’s not allow that unfortunate incident to be the reason why we don’t stand up against corruption.”

Zwnews