There British Airways has stopped flights to Harare and Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, as Comair, British Airways and Kulula operator in South Africa, faces liquidation.

This comes after failing to raise funds for recapitalisation.

South African private-sector airline group Comair last year announced that its British Airways (in Southern Africa) brand will restart scheduled operations between Johannesburg, South Africa, and Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, on May 13 after being grounded by Covid 19 pandemic.

“We are delighted to reopen bookings for our service to Victoria Falls as part of the gradual return to our normal schedule,” said Comair (British Airways brand) revenue executive Desmond O’Connor then.

“The reopening of the route is also just in time for customers to experience Victoria Falls during its peak tourist season when the entire length of the Victoria Falls is a thundering wall of falling water from May through to August,” he added.

Regional BA flights have been in Zimbabwean skies for years.

Zwnews